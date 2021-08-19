CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University frontline workers are picketing for better contracts and pay.
Dining, service and technical workers said they had no answers from university leadership about compensation they feel would be proper. Some workers said while leaders worked from home during the pandemic, they had to continue on-campus work while workloads grew.
"I made more money 10 years ago than I do now, and it's embarrassing," said EIU employee Jennie Thompson. "They keep telling us they have no money, but when they come to giving raises, the upper administration have gotten raises well above and beyond, and their salaries are astronomical compared to what we make."
WAND News reached out to EIU for a response. The university said it met with representatives 26 times for negotiations in the last nine months.
EIU said it has not delayed any of those negotiations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.