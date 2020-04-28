URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Leal Elementary substitute teacher has been arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Urbana police arrested Clarence Walker, 36, of Champaign on Tuesday. The arrest came after an investigation into Walker's previous employment as a substitute teacher at Leal Elementary School in Urbana.
The allegations were brought to the police department's attention on Oct. 30, 2019. The allegations were reported by several 10-year-old students at Leal School.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contacted Urbana Police after they were notified by school district personnel about claims of Walker having inappropriate physical contact with students in the classroom as he was employed as a substitute teacher.
Since the notification Walker has not had access to the school facilities or children, while the investigation was ongoing.
Police say Walker was arrested after an alleged incident where he placed his hand underneath a student's clothing. Other children told police Walker had touched other kids on their bodies unnecessarily, such as rubbing their backs and shoulders and giving unwanted hugs.
Anyone with more information on this case should contact the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.