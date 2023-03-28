I Voted Stickers - 1

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Twenty polling locations are being closed due to the lack of trained election judges needed for the Consolidated Election in Champaign County. 

The emergency closure was announced Tuesday. 

See the polling location closure list below along with the list of polling locations that are nearest to the closed locations.

All polling locations are vote centers, and any eligible voter can vote at any polling location during early voting or on Election Day. 

 

CLOSED LOCATION                                                    REASSIGNED LOCATION  

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH                                          CARPENTER’S UNION 

CURTIS ROAD CHURCH                                           FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH 

PLUMBERS AND PIPEFITTERS                                 SAVOY RECREATION CENTER 

RIVER VALLEY CHURCH                                           FISHER 

RANTOUL YOUTH CENTER                                      THE GATHERING PLACE CHURCH 

SADORUS VILLAGE HALL                                         IVESDALE FIRE STATION 

LIVING WORD CHURCH                                          PRINCE OF PEACE CHURCH 

ILLINI HILLEL                                                                   THE ARC 

SIEBEL CENTER FOR DESIGN                                   THE ARC 

FLORIDA AVE RESIDENCE HALL                          TWIN CITY CHURCH 

ILLINOIS ST RESIDENCE HALL                                  ILLINI UNION 

MELLON ADMIN BUILDING                                     HOLY CROSS 

PENN AVE BAPTIST CHURCH                                  TWIN CITY CHURCH 

PHILO ROAD CHURCH                                                 ST MATTHEW LUTHERAN CHURCH 

FREE METHODIST CHURCH                                    WINDSOR ROAD CHURCH 

BRESNAN MEETING CENTER                                  LEONHARD RECREATION CENTER 

VINEYARD CHRUCH                                                    MT. OLIVE CHURCH 

DOUGLASS LIBRARY ANNEX                                    CHURCH OF THE LIVING GOD 

WORKNET                                                                       PARKLAND COLLEGE 

CUMTD                                                                           BROOKENS ADMIN CENTER 

“While these closures are not ideal, I’m relieved that these are the only closures we had to make for this election. It’s important to note with these closures that all polling locations are vote centers, and any eligible voter can vote at any polling location during early voting or on Election Day.  Election authorities around the state and country are facing the same critical issue, a dwindling election judge pool. While it’s too late to train and be assigned to a polling location for this election, we encourage everyone who is interested in serving to sign up in preparation for the 2024 Election Cycle. If we don’t see a significant increase in Republican judges, we will be faced with the same problem again in 2024," said Clerk and Recorder, Aaron Ammons.

For more information about being an election judge or to sign up and serve for future elections, click HERE

Breakdown of closures by region: 

Campus 4 

Illini Hillel 

Siebel Center for Design

Florida Ave Res 

Illinois St Res 

  

 

Champaign Urbana Savoy 12 

Mellon Center 

Penn Ave Baptist 

Philo Road Church 

Free Methodist 

Bresnan Center 

Vineyard Church 

Douglass Center 

WorkNet 

CUMTD CDL 

Bible Baptist 

Curtis Road Church 

Plumbers and Pipefitters

  

Non-Cham Urb Sav 4 

River Valley (Fisher) 

Rantoul Youth (Rantoul) 

Sadorus Village Hall (Sadorus) 

Living Word Church (St. Joseph) 

