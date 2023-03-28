CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Twenty polling locations are being closed due to the lack of trained election judges needed for the Consolidated Election in Champaign County.
The emergency closure was announced Tuesday.
See the polling location closure list below along with the list of polling locations that are nearest to the closed locations.
All polling locations are vote centers, and any eligible voter can vote at any polling location during early voting or on Election Day.
CLOSED LOCATION REASSIGNED LOCATION
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH CARPENTER’S UNION
CURTIS ROAD CHURCH FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
PLUMBERS AND PIPEFITTERS SAVOY RECREATION CENTER
RIVER VALLEY CHURCH FISHER
RANTOUL YOUTH CENTER THE GATHERING PLACE CHURCH
SADORUS VILLAGE HALL IVESDALE FIRE STATION
LIVING WORD CHURCH PRINCE OF PEACE CHURCH
ILLINI HILLEL THE ARC
SIEBEL CENTER FOR DESIGN THE ARC
FLORIDA AVE RESIDENCE HALL TWIN CITY CHURCH
ILLINOIS ST RESIDENCE HALL ILLINI UNION
MELLON ADMIN BUILDING HOLY CROSS
PENN AVE BAPTIST CHURCH TWIN CITY CHURCH
PHILO ROAD CHURCH ST MATTHEW LUTHERAN CHURCH
FREE METHODIST CHURCH WINDSOR ROAD CHURCH
BRESNAN MEETING CENTER LEONHARD RECREATION CENTER
VINEYARD CHRUCH MT. OLIVE CHURCH
DOUGLASS LIBRARY ANNEX CHURCH OF THE LIVING GOD
WORKNET PARKLAND COLLEGE
CUMTD BROOKENS ADMIN CENTER
“While these closures are not ideal, I’m relieved that these are the only closures we had to make for this election. It’s important to note with these closures that all polling locations are vote centers, and any eligible voter can vote at any polling location during early voting or on Election Day. Election authorities around the state and country are facing the same critical issue, a dwindling election judge pool. While it’s too late to train and be assigned to a polling location for this election, we encourage everyone who is interested in serving to sign up in preparation for the 2024 Election Cycle. If we don’t see a significant increase in Republican judges, we will be faced with the same problem again in 2024," said Clerk and Recorder, Aaron Ammons.
For more information about being an election judge or to sign up and serve for future elections, click HERE.
Breakdown of closures by region:
Campus 4
Illini Hillel
Siebel Center for Design
Florida Ave Res
Illinois St Res
Champaign Urbana Savoy 12
Mellon Center
Penn Ave Baptist
Philo Road Church
Free Methodist
Bresnan Center
Vineyard Church
Douglass Center
WorkNet
CUMTD CDL
Bible Baptist
Curtis Road Church
Plumbers and Pipefitters
Non-Cham Urb Sav 4
River Valley (Fisher)
Rantoul Youth (Rantoul)
Sadorus Village Hall (Sadorus)
Living Word Church (St. Joseph)
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.