CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Four candidates are hoping to win voters' support to serve on the Decatur City Council.
Only three seats are available, after former Councilman Bill Faber stepped down. Councilors Lisa Gregory and Dennis Cooper are up for reelection, but they're facing challengers Patrick McDaniel and Karl Coleman.
"I decided to jump in again, throw my hat in, because I love Decatur and I want to see it prosper," Pat McDaniel told WAND News.
McDaniel is a Vietnam Veteran and served on Decatur's City Council for 10 years until he stepped down in 2021. Now, he said he's ready to be a voice for the people again.
"I went out and went back through a lot of the neighborhoods I hadn't been in for awhile. That's important. I used to ride a city bus once in awhile, sit in the back. A lot of times when you're in the bus, you see things that you wouldn't see when you're driving," McDaniel explained.
He's facing newcomer and UIS graduate student Karl Coleman.
"I want to make Decatur an attractive community for individuals like myself, and of all stripes, to see Decatur as an attractive community that they can come start a family in, continue their career in, and build their next chapter," Coleman told WAND News.
He wants to see the city invest in green energy and the arts, while leveraging existing assets to attract new businesses.
"We want to make Decatur not only a community where people think they can move to and build their family and career, but we want to make it somewhere where someone wants to go on the weekends and have a good time and enjoy themselves," Coleman added.
Coleman now serves on the Macon County Board and said he would bring a fresh perspective to the council.
"I think the people are hungry for that-- they want to see a change," Coleman said.
But incumbent Lisa Gregory said she has a proven track record of getting things done for voters.
"We've made those strategic investments in infrastructure. I am pleased that we have completed rehab of four of our five sanitary sewer systems," Gregory told WAND News.
Gregory said she also championed Decatur's fiber optic network, something she hopes to expand in her next term.
"I look forward to using that fiber optic network to invest in new technologies for our first responders and for our citizens," Gregory added.
Retired corrections officer Dennis Cooper said he's made safety a top priority in office.
"With the Flock cameras. We installed over 101 cameras that we've approved. The police department is indicating that they are indeed helping in solving crimes," Cooper said.
He also played a key role in the naming of Preston Jackson Park, improving the lake front and cleaning up dilapidated homes.
"Not only just tearing down but we need to bring new economic and new development into all the neighborhoods of Decatur," Cooper added.
Three of the four candidates can be selected on ballots.
Early voting is now open.
