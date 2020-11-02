DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A young father gunned down outside of a Decatur home is being remembered by his family and friends one day after he was shot and killed.
Decatur police say Trevoris Wells, 32, was killed on Rosedale Avenue Sunday afternoon.
"You hear about gun violence and everything going on in the street, but it don't really hurt until it hit home, until it is at your front door,” Wells’ cousin, Marketia Davis, said. “He was loving. He was a father before anything. He was funny."
Dozens of family and friends gathered at the location where Wells, a father of three daughters, was gunned down in the middle of the day. Davis says her cousin, known by many as “Shorty” knew how to bring out the best in people.
"If he was at the party, you knew he was there,” Davis said. “He had a smile out of this world. It was unforgettable. He had a loving smile."
Decatur Police are investigating the shooting that killed Wells. Investigators say they are not getting answers from possible witnesses, a heartbreaking fact for the victim’s family.
"If you know anything, just please tell. Just please tell,” she said. "It is ridiculous. No one should have to feel this pain. There are so many of our family members who are sick behind this and I wouldn't wish this on no body."
Wells’ homicide is the eighth murder of 2020 in Decatur. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police.
