DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County coroner has identified the victim of the homicide that occurred in Decatur Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 4 p.m. police responded to the area of 1300 N. Rosedale Ave. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found the body of 32-year-old Trevoris J. Wells in the front yard. Police said he suffered apparent gunshot wounds.
Wells was a father of three girls.
Police have not identified any suspects at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Decatur Police Department at 424-2374.
