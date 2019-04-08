DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The man who died after being shot outside a Decatur bar Sunday was to become a father later this month, his girlfriend and others said Monday.
Marcel Whitfield, 32, died at Decatur Memorial Hospital Sunday evening after undergoing treatment, according to the Macon County Coroner’s Office. Police found Whitfield shot in the chest and leg early Sunday outside of Feeling Lucky bar, which is located at 3775 N. Woodford.
Police say bar workers tended to Whitfield after he was shot.
“My son will grow up without his father,” said Andrea Brady, Whitfield’s girlfriend. “It’s his first. He was so excited about him.”
Whitfield had agreed to name his son Marcel Junior, Brady remembered.
She also remembered Whitfield as a caring, giving man.
“If you were down, he made you feel happy,” Brady said. “When you were around him, you had no choice but to feel his vibe.”
Decatur police have said they are investigating the shooting as a first-degree murder but have not reported any suspects in the shooting.