CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - In 2018, AAA Foundation for Traffic and Safety found 35% of people admitted to texting and driving.
On July 1, 2020, fines and penalties increased for Illinois drivers caught using their cell phone while operating a vehicle. For 10-year-old Caitlin Conner's family, those penalties aren't enough, after she was killed by a distracted driver back in June of 2018.
"If he were drunk and he had killed Caitlin he would be sitting in prison right now," said Matt Conner, Caitlin's father.
Conner said in 2010, Illinois started to make progress in the ban of texting and driving, but since then, lawmakers have amended the law by raising fines and penalties. However, for the Conner family, it isn't enough.
"Here we are in 2020 and we are still talking about, we're applauding lawmakers for a slap on the wrist, fines and things like that, but I mean we are really moving at a snail's pace here," Matt Conner said.
Conner described hearing the news of his daughter as the worst pain he's ever felt in his life. The 10-year-old was known as the shy one in the family, but could be the troublemaker from time-to-time.
"Anytime we do anything now, it's not a complete experience," he said.
Family, friends and Tuscola community members came together to support the Conner family during the difficult time. Conner urged drivers to put the phones down.
"How can you sit here and say you are driving safely when you are not looking at the road and you're moving at 60-70 miles per hour," he said.
To learn more about Caitlin's story, click here.
