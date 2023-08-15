ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WAND) — A new study found that the Farm Progress Show brings in more than $31 million in economic activity to its host communities in Boone, Iowa and Decatur, Illinois.
They study, conducted by Informa, the global events company that owns the Farm Progress Show, measured the direct and indirect dollars spent by visitors, exhibitors and local suppliers during the 2022 FPS in Boone, Iowa. Based on scope and size, the figures apply to Decatur, as well.
Matt Jungmann, national events director for Farm Progress, says when he and his team inked a deal with the two communities in the early 2000s that locked in 10 shows over 20 years, they estimated each year would have a $10 million economic impact.
“Now we’re up to $31 million, and it feels good to more than fulfill the promise with our upcoming 10th show at the Decatur site,” Jungmann says.
Teri Hammel of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, estimates that more than 9,000 hotel rooms were booked in Macon County, Ill., alone during the 2021 Decatur Farm Progress Show. Her research did not include rooms booked before or after the show, when many exhibitors and company representatives arrive on-site for setup and teardown.
Jungmann says the $31 million figure also includes, landscaping, furniture, and outfitting of the exhibit spaces.
“Plus, that number accounts for everyone who got in the truck, drove to Decatur or Boone, fueled up, bought Casey’s breakfast pizza, spent money for lunch at the concession stand, and drove home,” he adds.
Hammel says their community welcomes all its Farm Progress Show visitors.
“There’s such a sense of pride that Decatur and Forsyth have that we can share with the visitors,” she says. “This community has wrapped our arms around this whole event. We always look forward to it and are grateful that it comes back every other year.”
“Normally a trade show with 4 million square feet would exclusively be in Las Vegas or Orlando,” Jungmann says. “But the Farm Progress Show comes to town and focuses the entire global ag world on this community for three days.”
The 2023 Farm Progress Show will be held in Decatur, Ill., Aug. 29-31. For more information, check out FarmProgressShow.com.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.