CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Christian County Coroner identifies the body of a 63-year-old male involved in fatal motorcycle accident on Thursday.
According to officials, on September 23, at 6:43 p.m., 911 received a call from a passerby that there was a motorcycle in a field off the Bear Creek Road, in rural Christian County.
Police for a male occupant deceased and located near the motorcycle, once they arrived on the scene.
The Christian County Coroner has identified the male as 63- year-old Ronald R. Doolin, of Pana.
An autopsy will be held Friday in Bloomington.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Christian County Coroner’s office are handling the investigation.
