TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - It is possible the tornado-damaged flag pole at the Oak Hill Cemetery is here to stay.
The city's cemetery board of managers agreed to keep the bent pole and purchase and install a new pole. The recommendation is up to the city council to move forward with that. Residents such as Chris Dorsey want to see it stay where it is.
Dorsey can see the flag pole from his house. Not everyone agrees with keeping it because it can be seen as an eyesore, but in Dorsey's perspective, the pole is more of a reminder of the EF-3 tornado that swept through the city.
"Years to come, people are going to look at that because it could be years from now before another tornado comes through here," Dorsey said.
One cemetery manager suggested a plaque that says "we bend but we don't break" placed with the pole.
"I think everybody could go back on that (and) tell their grand kids about it," Dorsey said. "I don't know, I think it's just a neat piece."
Having another flag pole appears to come at a hefty price. Cemetery board members said buying and installing a second pole would cost more than $17,000.