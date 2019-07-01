SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A father who beat his 2-month-old son and caused his death will spend 60 years in prison.
A sentencing hearing for 24-year-old Eric Cutler happened Monday after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Millieon Cutler died in March of 2017 from blunt force trauma to the head and body. Injuries included skull, rib and pelvic fractures.
Responders came to the home in the 1500 block of N. 30th St. in Springfield and performed CPR before the child went to a hospital and died. Deputies later arrested Cutler when they served a search warrant at the home.
An autopsy report said the infant’s injuries “were non-accidental in nature and consistent with a homicide”.
Cutler is required to serve the entire sentence. The 60-year term is what the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office recommended. His sentence could have been anywhere from 20 to 100 years.