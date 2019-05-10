SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man who caused his two-month-old son’s death pleaded guilty to murder.
Eric Cutler, 24, made his plea Friday morning in Sangamon County court to a first-degree murder charge. His child, Millieon Cutler, suffered multiple blunt force traumatic injuries that an autopsy report said “were non-accidental in nature and consistent with a homicide” in March of 2017. Those injuries included skull, rib and pelvic fractures.
During that month, responders came to a home in the 1500 block of Springfield’s N. 30th St. and found the unresponsive child. Deputies and paramedics performed CPR before the child went to a hospital and died.
Cutler was later arrested when deputies served a search warrant at the home.
“We are pleased that the defendant has accepted responsibility and will be held accountable for the violent actions which resulted in the tragic death of his own infant son,” said Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright. “Every child deserves a safe environment and violence against children will not be tolerated in Sangamon County.”
Cutler’s sentencing is scheduled for July 1, 2019. He faces between 20 and 100 years in prison.