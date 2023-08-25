DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI dive team has moved to a new area of Lake Decatur as they continue to search for evidence.
The dive team finished dive operations at the dive site southeast of Reas Bridge Rd. The team recovered a handgun, magazine, and ammunition from that area.
The team has now moved to basin 2 of Lake Decatur. The team will be diving along Lake Frontage Rd. between the new city-owned boat docks and Chandler Park. Divers will continue to look for discarded evidence.
Boaters are asked to stay clear of the area for the safety of the divers.
