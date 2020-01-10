(WAND) - Several more lots of heartburn medications have been found to contain trace amounts of a substance that may linked to cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The medications include more generic versions of Zantac.
According to the FDA, the Denton Pharma Inc. brand has recalled several batches of unexpired ranitidine tablets because of the possible presence of NDMA. The tablets are the generic version of Zantac.
Appco Pharma has also recalled batches of ranitidine because of the potential presence of NDMA. The recalled lots have an expiration date of April or May 2021.
The FDA also announced the drug company Mylan recalled three lots of another antacid, nizatidine. The medication is also used for short-term treatment of stomach ulcers as well as heartburn.
The FDA said it has not received any reports of injuries associated with taking the medications. It's unclear whether such trace amounts of the carcinogens would cause harm when taken as directed. FDA testing of recalled ranitidine detected NDMA levels similar to the levels found in grilled and smoked meats.
Federal regulators said other heartburn medications, such as famotidine (Pepcid), cimetidine (Tagamet), esomeprazole (Nexium), lansoprazole (Prevacid) and omeprazole (Prilosec) have not tested positive for signs of NDMA.