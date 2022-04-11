COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Ameren Illinois rolled out a new 12-month repayment option to help customers who are behind on their energy bills.
Qualified customers will now be able to establish a 12 month repayment plan by making a 10% down payment. The offering is available for customers who apply by July 31.
"The decision to extend the 10% down payment option was made in response to economic hardships some customers are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of higher natural gas supply costs," said Joe Solari, VP of Customer Experience, Ameren Illinois. "We want to make sure that our customers have every avenue of support available to maintain essential energy services."
To establish a payment plan, customers can self serve through the Ameren Illinois website, by automated phone services, or by speaking with a customer service representative during normal business hours. Visit AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyAssistance or call 800-755-5000.
After July 31, most customers with outstanding balances will be required to pay 25% of the amount they owe before they can establish a monthly payment plan.
In addition to the repayment plans, approximately $150 million in utility bill assistance is available through the state-administered Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Customers whose incomes are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible for assistance.
Ameren explains the Federal Poverty Level is based on family size and an applicant's past 30 days of household income. For example, a family of four whose income is less than $4,417/month may be eligible for this assistance. Required documentation includes, but is not limited to: proof of past 30-day income and social security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers for all household members. Customers can apply for assistance through May 31, 2022.
"We cannot stress enough how important it is that eligible customers take action today to apply for LIHEAP funding," said Solari. "These resources are available and they need to be utilized. We want to ensure that every dollar available is provided to our customers in need."
Some customers may also be eligible to receive payment assistance through Warm Neighbors Cool Friends .
The WNCF is an Energy Assistance Foundation program funded primarily through the contributions of Ameren employees and customers, that provides energy bill payment support to those who generally do not qualify for federal or state heating assistance.
Information on bill payment options, including payment agreements, LIHEAP and WNCF, are available at AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyAssistance.
Energy and money-saving resources and tips are available at AmerenIllinoisSavings.com.
