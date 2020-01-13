SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire after which authorities found the body of a 24-year-old woman is investigated as an arson, police said Tuesday.
This update comes a day after Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards announced 24-year-old Abby Neisler was dead before her remains were discovered early Saturday in the aftermath of the fire at 710 S. State St. in Springfield. Injuries inflicted by another person caused her death, autopsy results showed.
There were no other human victims, but multiple pets, including at least one dog, died in the fire.
Authorities are not releasing the nature of the woman's injuries as the investigation is ongoing. Further information may come in the future.