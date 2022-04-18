DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews responded to a report of an explosion at Voestalpine Nortrak, Monday morning.
According to officials, the Decatur Fire Department responded to 690 E Kenwood at approximately 4:24 a.m. and first responding units found damage to the interior of the facility with multiple fires due to the explosion of a molten metal foundry furnace.
The Battalion Chief confirmed that all employees had safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Crews were able to gain access through large overhead doors and quickly extinguish the bulk of the fires.
Crews remained on scene to extinguish small fires throughout the area of the explosion, and cleared the scene by 5:45 a.m.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire but the it is considered accidental.
