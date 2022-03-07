SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A machinery malfunction caused a fire at Bunn-O-Matic in Springfield, responders said.
The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union Facebook page said the fire is at a business at Adlai Stevenson Drive. The building in question had to be evacuated.
Springfield firefighters said they responded at 1:22 p.m. Monday for a report of equipment on fire in the business. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from exhaust vents.
All employees evacuated the building and were accounted for. No injuries were reported.
The fire was extinguished by responders with two hand lines in under 10 minutes. Smoke inside of the building was ventilated. The equipment involved was locked out and tagged to prevent any other use until could be properly checked out.
The building was turned back over to the plant manager when the response ended. A total of 30 firefighters responded.
