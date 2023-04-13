STANFORD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews have been called out for a fire at the Olympia Middle/High School campus.
All students and staff are safe after being evacuated.
High school students who can drive will be sent home. All other high school and middle school students are being evacuated to a designated evacuation zone at Minier Christian Church. Parents can pick students up there.
Due to buses needed for the evacuation, elementary buses will run their afternoon routes but they will not be on time.
Parents can pick up their elementary students from school, but first need to call their child's school office.
All after school events at Olympia CUSD 16 have been cancelled for Thursday evening.
WAND News is working to learn more.
The school is posting updates to its Facebook page.
