SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A firefighter was injured after authorities responded to a dumpster that caught fire at a Walgreens.
The fire happened at a Sherman store, which is located at 106 Illini Blvd. The dumpster was located in the back of the building.
A Sherman firefighter was hurt in the response and was taken to a local hospital. It's unclear at this time if this person's injuries are serious.
WAND-TV is working to learn more and will update this developing story as details are released.
