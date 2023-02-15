DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — We're getting a sneak peak at what the new Decatur Magnet School. The almost $37-million project is being paid for with federal COVID dollars.
"The idea of creating inspirational appropriate space for all ages," BLDD Architects told the DPS61 School Board Tuesday night.
BLDD Architects unveiling months of work behind the scenes to help open a new American Dreamer STEM Academy that will be known as DPS Magnet School.
"We recognize from the smallest child to the oldest child that's going to be in this building- it has to be relatable. This is the large living room of the school if you will," BLDD staff explained.
The firm is focusing on colorful collaborative spaces for the K-8 school.
"A makers space is a highly flexible room that is a space there's hands on learning and teaching. So this space is more about learning with your hands, learning just by being creative," BLDD staff added.
The campus will focus on a STEM curriculum with break out rooms for projects and one-on-one tutoring.
"The activities that happen outside the classroom with breakout space and one-on-one connection with counselors, with teachers, with staff- are really important to have," BLDD staff said.
Work is set to begin in the early fall, with students set to move in during November of next year.
"Its hard to be in a space that we no longer fit, we're ready to go right now," Principal Rida Ellis said during the Board meeting.
The project is being paid for with what's known as ESSER funds, which is COVID money being given to school districts.
"I'm so excited for our school community to see this awesome school for us," Principal Ellis added.
ESSER funds come with strict federal guidelines as to when money must be spent. So the district must act quickly, or risk losing funds.
"We are trying to see if during these next four months we can compress that in any way by a few weeks just to get in the ground, get out for bids earlier, get in the ground earlier- we're going to certainly look at that with our team," BLDD staff told the DPS61 Board.
The district has secured a grant to pay for playground equipment at the school.
