SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– House Bill 1571, which gives first responders more access to overnight child care, was signed into law last Friday.
HB 1571 will give first responders more of an opportunity to go to work without having to worry about finding someone to watch their children.
State Senator Laura Murphy supported the bill and states, “Our first responders often work through the night to keep our community safe, like all parents, first responders struggle with child care concerns. I’m glad this legislation begins to address child care access for those men & women who sacrifice personally and physically for this job.”
Under the new law the Department of Human Services is required to establish an off-hours child care program to help first responders access child care for night or overnight shifts so they can work without worrying about their child’s safety. It also creates an Off-hours Child Care Program fund to finance the program through the state treasury.
“It can be difficult for first responders to find child care when working essential overnight shifts,” Murphy said. “This law addresses this oversight, and may even encourage people to become first responders without worry that they would not have access to child care.”
HB 1571 was signed into law Friday, May 27. It goes into effect January 1, 2023.
