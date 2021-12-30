ILLINOIS (WAND) - For many across the country, fitness resolutions are the way to go to be healthier in the New Year and you can reach your goals with simple tips.
Fitness Supervisor at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), Tracy Hewitt, tells WAND News "Many people's goals, a lot of the goals we have are big picture, you know losing weight getting healthier." To start that journey, Hewitt says the best way to start is to start small.
She says, "picking goals that you will be able to achieve and feel successful in and then get them small bites at a time so that way you can continue and by the end of the month, end of the year, you will have reached your goal of losing weight and feeling healthier." She says small, short-term goals set you up for success.
The next biggest tip is preparing for setbacks which Hewitt says will inevitably happen, but what matters is what happens after. She says making sure every day is a clean slate is key to continuing your journey. "It's about making the right choices every single day," she says.
The next tip Hewitt tells WAND News is for the community to try different things, "there's cardio, strength training, stretching and yoga, lots of different option on making your body healthier." She says it's important you find something you like and can stick to it.
Lastly, finding a space that motivates you. From a park to a gym, Hewitt says it's important to find a space that you feel good about being in and that you can hold yourself accountable.
Happy New Year Resolutions everyone!
