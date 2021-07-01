ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in memory of Mehdi Mourad, a volunteer firefighter from central Illinois.
All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act must fly flags at half-staff from sunrise on June 1 to sunset on Saturday, June 3 to honor Mourad.
Mourad had only been with the Wabash Fire Protection District for five days when he responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the early morning hours Sunday. A car was parked on the side of I-57 when he lost control of his vehicle in severe weather and struck the car.
Mourad was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated. He died at a hospital.
A processional was held in Mourad's memory Wednesday. Responders escorted his body from Springfield to Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
See a proclamation ordering flags to be at half-staff from the governor in a picture attached to this story.
