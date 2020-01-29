SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Following a deadly plane crash that killed Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and 69-year-old John Evans, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell has been asked to take over as coroner.
The plane crashed Tuesday in the 3100 block of White Timber Dr.
In cases of a conflict of interest, incapacitation or vacancy in office, state law calls for the sheriff to assume the duties of the coroner.
Sheriff Jack Campbell was sworn in Wednesday morning at 10 by Judge Ryan Cadagin as Sangamon County Coroner.
Sheriff Campbell will work with the Chief Deputy Coroner, Jim Allmon, to make sure the duties of the Coroner’s Office are not interrupted.
Allmon has served as Chief Deputy since 2013.
Sheriff Campbell will continue the duties of Coroner until the County Board selects a new Coroner. The County Board has up to 60 days to appointment a replacement.
The Sangamon County coroner's office responded to the plane crash scene Tuesday, where authorities said they discovered three deceased people and a dog.
There were no survivors in the crash.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder issued the following statement after the crash:
“I was saddened to hear about the tragic passing of Cinda and Frank Edwards and John Evans. Cinda was a dedicated member of the Lincoln Land Community College Board of Trustees and brought true integrity to the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office under difficult circumstances.
Frank helped protect the citizens of Springfield as a member of the Springfield Fire Department for 25 years, including as Chief. He went on to become Alderman of Ward 1 and represent the residents from 2003 to 2015. We especially appreciate his four months on the council when he served as interim Mayor upon the death of Mayor Tim Davlin, and helped the city navigate through another difficult time.
We recognize both Cinda and Frank for their public service and commitment to Springfield and Sangamon County. Our hearts go out to both families and join everyone in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”
Investigators are waiting on the Federal Aviation Administration for more. They did add that the airport tower reported trouble with equipment and that weather might have been a factor.