FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A vaccine clinic for Wednesday, Nov. 10 has been announced by Ford County health officials.
The clinic will be held at the Paxton Fire Department and is a joint effort between the Ford County Public Health Department and Hudson Drug Store. The clinic will have all three vaccine options (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) and will have vaccines for children and booster shots available.
Kids at age 5 and up are eligible to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.
The public can come to the fire house from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of the clinic. A person should arrive five minutes early and plan to sit 15 minutes after the vaccine is administered.
Anyone who had one vaccine shot or needs a booster should bring their vaccine card with them.
Click here to schedule a vaccine appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.