CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — Former Coles County Assistant State's Attorney Brady Allen appeared in court on Thursday.
Allen has been charged with nine counts of bribery, all Class 2 felonies; one count of witness harassment, a Class 2 felony; 21 counts of official misconduct, all Class 3 felonies; and one count of witness intimidation, a Class 3 felony. If convicted, Allen could face up to 7 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.
The Illinois Attorney General's Office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications that were sexual in nature with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted.
According to the AG, Allen solicited sexual contact, photos and videos with an understanding that in exchange, the female defendants would receive preferential treatment in their pending criminal cases during his time as Assistant State's Attorney.
In court, the presiding Judge Mitchell Shick entered a no contact order for Allen, forbidding him any contact with the alleged victims.
Allen was also ordered to report for a booking photo as one was not taken last month when he was charged. The booking photo will be impounded from the public by the court.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.