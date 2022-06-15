FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A Forsyth woman is facing several charges in relation to the death of a child.
Taylor Burris, 24, is charged with Endangering the Life and Health of a Child, Aggravated Battery to a Child Resulting in Death and Involuntary Manslaughter.
She was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
WAND was in the courtroom for her arraignment. Bond was set at $250,000. That is the same amount the prosecution asked for.
It was just confirmed that Burris's charges are connected to the case of a 7-week-old baby who died after being in the care of an in-home daycare.
WAND will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
