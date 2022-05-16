DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - May is Foster Parent Appreciation Month, and WAND spoke to Eric Ginder about his experience having foster children.
He partners with Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy in Decatur and said the need grew during the pandemic. He said you can get involved in a way that fits your family and schedule well, and shared how he got into foster care for the first time.
To learn about getting licensed and work with Webster Cantrell, click HERE.
