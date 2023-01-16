CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — On Monday, members of the Gamma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and members of the Tau chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. gathered at Eastern Illinois Foodbank for a day of service.
In honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day, members of these organizations spent the morning volunteering and giving back to the community.
"On days like these, people from our organization love to try, help, and provide service in the community," said Salifu Habib, Secretary of the Tau chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Doctor King Jr. was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Standford University found that King joined the Boston Sigma chapter of Alpha in June 1952, as a student at Boston University. During the Civil Rights movement, King spoke at Alpha chapters throughout the country.
"He was very involved in the service in his community," said Tau chapter President Miles Moore. "He was a pastor, he was very involved in his community, as well as, the civil rights movement. We want to make sure we come together and provide some type of service in his name."
Coretta Scott King, Dr. King's wife, was an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Members of the Gamma chapter of AKA organized Monday's volunteer work at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Dr. Desiree McMillion, program chair, told WAND News, Jan. 15 was Founders day, so they were proud to continue to serve the community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"It is important to give back to our community and provide services for all mankind."
There were more than 60 members who showed up to volunteer at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank on Monday. For the members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. while the day was about service, it was also about keeping Dr. King's legacy alive.
"We know that Dr. Martin Luther King Junior was an advocate for all. We try to embody that," said Dante Studamire, Recording and Correspondents Secretary for the Zeta Xi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc.
Information about the organization's activities and community service work can be found by following them on Instagram at @tau1917 and @gammachapterAKA.
