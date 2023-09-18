(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is encouraging parents and caregivers to have their child safety seats checked to make sure they meet current safety standards and installed correctly as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week.
“We know parents and caregivers prioritize their children’s safety, so we are sponsoring car seat checks with certified child passenger safety technicians who can help them ensure their child is as safe as possible in their booster or car seat,” said IDOT Director of Highways Project Implementation Steve Travia. “Sadly, two children under 13 were killed every day in 2019 while riding in vehicles. Don’t wait for a crash to find out whether your child’s seat is installed correctly.”
As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, culminating with Seat Check Saturday, there will be 92 car seat check events throughout Illinois from Sept. 17-23.
During seat check events, technicians will provide instruction on how to install and use car seats correctly and determine if a child is in the right seat for their age and size.
Technicians will also explain the importance of registering car seats with manufacturers so parents and caregivers can be notified in case of a recall.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says nearly half of all car seats are misused.
For more information on car seat safety or to locate a certified technician, visit nhtsa.gov/therightseat.
To learn about IDOT’s Child Passenger Safety program, see buckleupillinois.org.
The Child Passenger Safety Week campaign is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.
