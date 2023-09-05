SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Members of the Illinois Freedom Caucus are calling on the Illinois Republican Party to prohibit campaign donations from unions representing teachers across the state. Representatives Chris Miller (R-Hindsboro) and Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) said Tuesday that special interests shouldn't influence GOP votes.
"It has become increasingly evident over the past few years that the teachers' unions have a political foothold not only on Democrats, but some Republicans too," Miller said. "We must not forget these are the people responsible for shutting down schools, masking kids, promoting woke curriculum, and most recently working to kill Invest in Kids scholarships."
If you walked around the Illinois State Fair on Republican Day last month, you would notice a common theme — freedom for working families. However, the Illinois Freedom Caucus wants the Illinois GOP to adopt a new rule to ban legislative candidates from accepting donations from teachers' unions.
"You can't do major reforms in this state. You can't touch the big items that we need to to lower property taxes, and to properly fund education and give students and parents a choice in education without coming headlong against the powerful teachers' unions," Wilhour told WAND News.
The Freedom Caucus believes Republicans should not accept money, directly or indirectly, from the National Education Association, Illinois Education Association, or Chicago Teachers' Union. Their idea would also apply to candidates for Regional Superintendent of Education.
"Too many students in the state of Illinois are trapped in failing schools — failing both academically and failing with the woke ideology," Wilhour said. "They're also unsafe. These kids need options. Parents need options."
Wilhour argues that Republican office holders or candidates that solicit contributions from teachers' unions should be condemned and disassociated from the Republican party. Candidates could avoid those penalties by returning unsolicited campaign contributions within seven days. Anyone that received donations from teachers' unions prior to the rule would be exempt from the change, according to Wilhour.
Although, the Freedom Caucus is made up of fewer than 10 House Republicans and their voice is frequently muted by leaders in the General Assembly, Wilhour said that won't stop their push for change.
"The Republican party needs to make a stronger stand on these kind of issues," Wilhour added. "And the teachers' union is a great place to start because they're the ones giving the most money. They're the ones with the most influence."
Wilhour said the Freedom Caucus could consider discussing a prohibition on campaign funds from other unions or religious groups in the future. He stressed that their main focus right now is preventing influence by the teachers' unions.
The Illinois Republican Party has not responded to multiple requests for comment on this idea.
