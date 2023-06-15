NEWMAN, Ill. (WAND) — Final preparations are underway for the Newman Freedom Festival.
The festival kicks off Friday with a Fish Fry and Tractor Pulls. There will also be live music throughout the evening. Including Dueling Pianos and band Country Sky will perform at the Corn Crib.
Saturday, there are plenty of events including a car show, parade and Antique Tractor Pull.
All of the events take place downtown. But the tractor pulls will be north of Memorial Park.
Below is the complete schedule.
