ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) -- Did you know an Olympic star is from Atwood, Illinois?
Not only that, but did you also know Atwood can claim a Big Ten commissioner, athletic director of Northwestern and Drake, plus an emissary who knew multiple U.S. presidents?
Here's the craziest part: they're all the same person, Kenneth "Tug" Wilson.
The town of 1,200 people can claim a veritable American hero, one who was an executive with the NCAA and one of the biggest figures in sports at his peak but never forgot his childhood home of Atwood.
In fact, his granddaughter Linda Kellough tells a story that he used to drive down to Atwood from Evanston and bring used sporting equipment from Northwestern.
Part 2 will air on Thursday at 6 and 10 p.m. on WAND.
