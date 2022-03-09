ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers have released service and visitation details for Ross Booker, a tow truck operator and firefighter who recently died.
Booker, 20, was involved in a crash Saturday night while working for a tow truck company. He died Sunday while in hospital care.
An obituary for Booker was published in The News-Gazette. It described him as a person with a "huge heart" who "loved big and spent his life helping others."
"He served his community as a volunteer firefighter, rescued stranded motorists as a tow truck operator and was a gifted mechanic," the obituary said. "He was a self-proclaimed momma's boy whose heart belonged to Jesus."
A Tuesday procession in central Illinois honored Booker's memory. It involved fire departments, tow companies and other responders.
There will be graveside services on Saturday, March 12 at Stanton Cemetery, located at 2030 County Road 2100 North in St. Joseph. It will be officiated by Rev. Gene Turner. Visitation is set for 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and will include a 6:30 p.m. firefighter walk-through at the St. Joseph-Ogden High School gym.
Arrangements will be completed by Freese Funeral Home, located at 302 E. Grand Ave. in St. Joseph.
Instead of flowers, memorials can be made for a scholarship in Ross' memory, the obituary said. Condolences can be left here.
