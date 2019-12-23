MACON, Ill. (WAND) – The sign saying “Funky Intersection Ahead (FIA)” has been stolen, according to the Macon County Highway Department.
The sign was put up last week ahead of the new J-Turn in Macon along U.S. 51 and Andrews Street Road. MCHD was ordered to take the sign down on Friday after the Illinois Department of Transportation said the sign was not an official sign.
MCHD was set to take the FIA sign down on Monday. However, when they went to take it down it was gone and it “appears that the ‘5 bucks and a pack of M&Ms’ crew liberated the sign to a local automobile abode.” The department said it’s a little sad because they were planning to auction the sign off for charity.
They are hoping the sign can be returned so they can still auction it off for charity. They say 100 percent of the proceeds would go to a worthwhile local charity. If the sign is returned there will be no questions asked.
“For F.I.A.'s return we would offer at least 5 bucks and TWO bags of M&Ms, and a replica of the original sign as well. No questions asked. It's not a perfect ending,” MCHD shared on Facebook.
Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird of the Macon County Highway Department said, it’s unfortunate the sign was requested to be taken down by IDOT.
The J-turn opened in September at Andrews Street Road and U.S. 51 after months of construction. The new intersection was installed after three deadly crashes happened at the intersection over the past 15 years.
It is the first of its kind in Illinois.