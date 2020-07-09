VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (WAND) - "Glee" actress and singer Naya Rivera is missing and now presumed dead. Her 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday.
"This is considered to be a horrible accident," Ventura County Sheriff's Department officials said. They said no foul play was suspected.
Dive teams, helicopters, and law enforcement are searching the lake. Officials confirmed this is now a recovery mission, rather than a rescue mission.
The department was called out for a report of a boy alone on a boat around 4:48 p.m.
Rivera's child was asleep on a pontoon boat that had been rented about three hours earlier.
Rivera, 33, and her son had gone swimming but the actress did not get back on the boat, the sheriff's department said.
The child had a life vest on, but officials believe Rivera did not. An adult life vest was found on board the boat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.