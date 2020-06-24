(WAND) - GNC has filed for bankruptcy. The chain will close up to 1,200 stores.
The Mattoon location is among those slated to be shuttered.
The vitamin and dietary supplement company has nearly a billion dollars worth of debt.
GNC had been struggling with sales prior to the pandemic, but said stay-at-home orders had a "dramatic negative impact" on its business.
GNC will continue operating, but after closing 20-percent of its retail stores, will become a smaller company.
A list of stores slated for closure is available on the GNC website.
