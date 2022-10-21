STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News that one person is dead after a train versus rail equipment crash in Stonington Friday.
According to an announcement from the Sheriff's Office, a 69-year-old employee of the Legacy Grain Cooperative was killed in a rail crash while operating a railcar mover.
The Christian County Coroner has identified the employee as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. The autopsy found he died of multiple traumatic injuries.
Initial investigations suggest that a Norfolk Southern train hauling four empty rail cars was northeast bound and the railcar mover crossed into the path of the train, causing the collision. The cooperative employee was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.
A representative from Norfolk Southern confirmed that four empty cars being pulled by an NS train did derail as a result of the collision. Norfolk Southern said they investigate all derailments and any findings will be reported to the Federal Railroad Administration.
“The loss of a life is always a tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of this person during this extremely difficult time,” said the official statement from Norfolk Southern.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
