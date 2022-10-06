SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A grand jury has returned indictments for five Springfield residents, charging them with fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program that was administered through the Small Business Administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indictments were returned Tuesday against:
- Sean Jackson, 32, charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in May and June of 2021 in Sangamon County, Illinois.
- Richard Lawuary, 31, charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in May and June of 2021 in Sangamon County.
- Charles Walker III, 31, charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in April of 2021 in Sangamon County. At the time of the indictment, Walker had been released on bond for pending unrelated federal charges.
- Shawntelle Lynn, 31, charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in April and May of 2021 in Sangamon County. At the time of the indictment, Lynn had been released on bond pending unrelated federal charges.
- Randi Lewis, 34; of Springfield, charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in March and April of 2021 in Sangamon County.
Each of them was issued a summons to appear in federal court in Springfield for arraignment. If convicted, the maximum statutory penalties for the alleged crimes charged are a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and restitution.
