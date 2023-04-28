Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Students from Warrensburg – Latham High School got some hands-on experience at Red Tail Run golf course as part of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America “The First Green” program.
The horticulture class was able to study firsthand the work involved in maintaining a golf course. They were able to look at grass & soil types, tools, equipment and drones.
“They’re learning about the different types of grasses that we use on the golf course,” Redtail Course Superintendent Brett Oxley told WAND News. “We’re talking about the soils we have out here on the golf course and how we manage those.”
