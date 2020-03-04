SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – GOP lawmakers in the Illinois House said their district offices are being inundated by complaint calls from gun owners fighting for timely renewal of FOID cards.
“I would say almost 90 percent of their day is taken up dealing with FOID card renewal issues,” Rep. Mike Marron, (R-Danville) said Wednesday at the Illinois State Capitol. “You have a problem where mismanagement of this system is causing real problems for law abiding citizens.”
Kathie Porter, a Danville gun owner, simply wanted to change her address on her card. So far, it’s been 81 days and her application is still under review. Randy Brineger served two terms as Vermilion County State Attorney. He submitted the paperwork for his FOID renewal on July 8, 2019. He is still waiting.
Marron and other lawmakers said they want to change some standing FOID regulations. Among them is an extension of the time to renew a card. Currently, a person can not apply to renew their card until 90 days before it is set to expire. They would like to see that extended to 180 days.