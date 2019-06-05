ILLINOIS (WAND) – Weather officials have confirmed reports of “gustnadoes” in central Illinois Wednesday evening.
The “gustnadoes” are caused by small rotations and happened several miles ahead of the actual storms in southern Sangamon and Morgan counties, the National Weather Service in Lincoln says. There are several reports of power lines down in southern Sangamon County.
City Water, Light and Power says there are under 200 people without power in the Springfield area, including 64 customers along Long Bay Drive and West Lake Drive and 44 west of Twin Lakes. One major outage was restored after CWLP removed a tree from a power line.
Downed power lines and poles in Sangamon County forced part of IL Route 104 to close after 5 p.m. Wednesday. AUthorities say they are diverting westbound traffic at Loami (Johns Creek Road)/Lowder Road and eastbound at Jasmine Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route with the road expected to be closed for several hours.
Pawnee's fire department confirms a tree fell on a house at 114 2nd St.
NWS leaders say dime and nickel-sized hail was reported Wednesday evening in Springfield, Rochester and the Ashland area.
This developing story will be updated as the station learns more about storm damage.