DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A new report shows Illinois had a 16.67 percent decrease in cigarette smoking, but a 9.3 percent increase in vaping.
WAND News decided to ask local health experts if there is a tangible health difference between the two.
The simple answer: yes.
Emily O'Connell with the Macon Co. Health Department said vaping has less tar buildup associated with traditional smoking. But she warns just because it may be a bit better, it doesn't mean it's good for you.
"E-cigarette aerosol generally contains fewer toxic chemicals than the mix of the 7000 chemicals in regular cigarettes," O'Connell said. "However, e-cigarettes are not harmless"
Thousands of Americans went to the hospital last year with acute lung injuries due to vaping. Some of those patients bought vape cartridges off the street.
Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu looks at lungs for a living. He is the medical director for pulmonary outpatient services at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur. He said vaping-based studies are still too young to yield significant results in comparison to smoking.
"Initial evidence seems to suggest that as long as you avoid this condition called acute lung injury, vaping may be less offensive to the lung than a regular cigarette," Prabhu said. "But that's very initial evidence. there's no proof that one is better than any way.
O'Connell said anyone looking to quit smoking or vaping should call the Illinois Tobacco Quitline at 1-866-QUIT-YES.