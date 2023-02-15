(WAND) — A carbon capture company is hoping to install a 1,300 mile pipeline across the Midwest, with injection points in Central Illinois.
The Heartland Greenway Project, created by the company Navigator CO2, hopes to stop 15 million tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere each year.
"Which is equivalent of removing the greenhouse gas emissions of 3.2 million vehicles driven annually," Danielle Anderson, Public Affairs Manager for Navigator CO2, said during a virtual town hall Wednesday night.
The company plans to take CO2 from more than 20 ethanol and fertilizer plants across the midwest, pressurize it into a liquid, and pipe it down to Christian and Montgomery counties.
"It is then safely and permanently stored over a mile underground and over time mineralizes into a solid and becomes part of that rock," Anderson explained.
Heartland Greenway representatives said the pipeline will create 1,900 permanent jobs and pay more than $30-million in property taxes each year. But they'll need approval from hundreds of landowners to install the pipe through their properties.
"They're leaving in the line to Christian County, so this is in addition more farm land damaged, more people's lives at risk," Kathleen Campbell, an organizer with the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines.
Environmental advocates are asking landowners and farmers to deny the company access, worried about long term damage to farms and safety risks.
"Its actually quite frightening and they're going so close to housing- not recognizing the safety risk to the homeowners. If that ruptures, these people could die," Campbell told WAND News.
The company said it will have advanced detection systems in place and are already working with local emergency responders.
"We continue to have these types meetings where we can sit down and focus and really get to know the teams in the various counties. But also work with the teams to develop our emergency response plans," the Vice President of Capital Projects for Navigator CO2 Chris Brown said.
The original proposal to the Illinois Commerce Commission has been withdrawn, but Navigator plans to refile this month.
"We don't intend to just do what's required by the code, we also intend to go above and beyond that," Brown added.
Navigator CO2 hopes to begin construction in 2024 and bring the pipe on-line in 2025.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
