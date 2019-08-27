DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Volunteers are needed to set up plants in a sensory garden project.
Macon Resources (MRI) said it needs help to plant over 550 flowers and other plants in Meaningful Meadows, which is a new outdoor activity center. The flowers will be placed in the facility's sensory garden, an area meant to help people with developmental disabilities learn by connecting with their senses.
MRI wants volunteers for two shifts, including from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email Rachel Moran at rbarter@maconresources.org or call her at (217)875-8850.