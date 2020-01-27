DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Webster Cantrell Hall officials are working to replace over 180 windows in need of repairs.
It's been a slow process getting the repairs moving in the last several months. The organization has a total of 182 windows to replace.
Local businesses have stepped in to assist, but leaders said they need more help getting it done.
"This is a large facility," said Hollly Newbon, director of marketing and giving at Webster Cantrell Hall. "We have huge costs that go into just running a facility of this size each and every day, so being able to replace the windows would definitely cut down on just the amount it costs each day on heating and cooling, and also as for as just the safety of the building."
Anyone who would like to donation should click here and visit the Webster Cantrell Hall website.