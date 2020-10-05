SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police officers could be seen rushing into a burning home to save an elderly man in newly-released bodycam video.
The man's Springfield house had caught fire after a speeding car crashed into it Wednesday night. The person who law enforcement said was behind the wheel, 29-year-old Alexis Ross, faces charges of reckless driving and child endangerment.
Police arrived on the scene of the fire, which happened along Laurel Street and in the area of 19th Street, before hearing from a neighbor that a retired pastor was still in the home.
Officers rushed to the back of the home, where they were met with resistance from the pastor, who was holding a pan and seemed confused about who was there. Police had to act quickly.
"There was a wall of fire behind him," Officer Nicholas Renfro said. "We kicked the door open, and kept reassuring him that we are the police and had to get him out of there."
Renfro and the second officer, Juan Resendez, brought the pastor to safety. He was seen coughing while he was brought out of the house.
Reflecting on what police experienced that night, Resendez said he doesn't consider his actions heroic.
"You're not thinking about what may (have) happened, but what needs to be done at that moment and how to come out of there alive," Resendez said. "Not just yourself, but everyone around you."
"We are just glad he is alive," Renfro added. "I am glad he is OK and we were able to be there to help him. Bottom line. That is our job. It is what we do."
