SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who police said drove a car into a Springfield home Wednesday night is charged with reckless driving, child endangerment and other counts.
Police said 29-year-old Alexis Ross was behind the wheel of a vehicle when it was seen traveling at an "extremely high rate of speed" along East Laurel Street. Officers said the car crossed railroad tracks and became airborne before striking a home in the 1900 block of Laurel.
The home became engulfed in flames. Authorities said a citizen told dispatch a person was inside, and police responded at 9:17 p.m. Officers Nicholas Renfro and Juan Resendez arrived on scene with other officers before forcing entry to the back of the home and finding an 83-year-old resident. The officers brought this person to safety.
"Because of their selfless and heroic actions, Officers Renfro and Resendez were able to save a person’s life," a Springfield Police Department press release said.
Police said Ross and two teenage juveniles were found near the scene. Authorities placed her under arrest and took her to HSHS St. John's Hospital to have treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the Sangamon County Jail upon release.
Ross is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, endangering the life or health of a child and having no valid driver's license (expired for more than six months).
